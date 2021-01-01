Officers of MIA General Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption in cooperation with colleagues from the territorial body of internal affairs of the district level, revealed a fact of illegal storage, transportation and sale of unmarked tobacco products subject to marking with special excise stamps – 16,790 packs of cigarettes.

According to information received from the representative of the trademark depicted on tobacco products, the products are counterfeit. Thus, the right holder suffered a damage amounting to more than 2.3 million rubles.

Investigators instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of means of individualization of goods”.

With respect to the suspects - two residents of the Kaluga Region - a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. -

The investigation is underway.