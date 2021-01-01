Investigation Sub-Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 57-year-old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in receiving benefits”.

According to the investigation, the defendant provided local state institutions engaged in pension and social security with false documents indicating that she had a disability of the second group. On the basis of the information provided, with regard to her as a disabled person of the second group, there were recalculated the pension and monthly cash payment, as well as the amount of monthly compensation replacing benefits for payment of housing and utilities. Thus, for four years the woman illegally received over 440,000 rubles in the form of pension and other social benefits.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was chosen for the defendant.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.