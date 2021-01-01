“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow and the Internal Affairs Department for the SWAD of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, with the participation of officers of the FSB of Russia and Rosgvardia, detained two suspects of a robbery attack.

The unlawful act was committed in the yard of one of the houses on Leninsky Prospekt in Moscow. Unknown persons attacked foreign citizens and, threatening with an object similar to a gun, took away their bag with money. The material damage exceeded seven million rubles.

During the operational-search activities, police officers found that the suspects were hiding in the territory of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. After the detention, the police seized from one of them an object structurally similar to a firearm, which was sent for examination.

Officers of the Investigative Unit of the IA Department for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the defendants a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.