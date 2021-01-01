“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region and the Vologda Region, detained a group of 18 people. They are suspected of committing serial fraud using the Internet.

The defendants created Internet sites that posted information about the sale of wholesale batches of various goods to individuals and legal entities at low prices. After the receipt of the prepayment, the funds were transferred to the accounts of controlled commercial structures, cashed out and stolen.

Currently, it has been established that the group participants may be involved in nine episodes of fraud, the damage from which amounted to more than 10 million rubles.

During the searches, computer equipment, information carriers, communication means, seals and stamps, accounting documents and other items of evidentiary value were seized from the defendants.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Eight suspects were taken into custody, and the rest were subjected to preventive and coercive measures unrelated to restriction of freedom.

Investigative actions and operational and investigative measures aimed at identifying all possible accomplices and episodes of the illegal activities are being carried out,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.