“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA for the Republic of Crimea, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Department for the city of Yalta and the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Feodosia, detained a suspect of burglaries.

According to preliminary data, the offender penetrated into apartments of multi-storey buildings in the urban districts of Feodosia and Yalta, as well as in the city of Belogorsk. After making sure that the owners were not at home, he opened the door locks with the help of jimmies and stole valuables, electronics, jewelry and cash.

The citizen was detained in Feodosia in hot pursuit after another theft committed by him. In addition to the stolen property, he had with him various devices for opening locks.

In the urban-type settlement of Koreiz, as a result of a search at the place of residence of the defendant, previously convicted of robbery, the police found part of the stolen things.

Criminal cases have been initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation suggests that the citizen is involved in five burglaries committed from May to August of this year. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.