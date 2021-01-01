Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mozdoksky District during the operational-search activities identified and suppressed the illegal activities of the head of one of the industrial enterprises of the republic, specializing in the production of material used for the repair of roads. Income received from illegal entrepreneurship exceeded 52 million rubles.
It was established that the director of a large company with the help of specialized equipment connected to the gas consumption network, without special state permit, operated an explosive and fire-hazardous production facility.
Knowing about the need to obtain a license for this type of activity, in violation of the requirements of federal legislation, the suspect was engaged in the activities of asphalt mixture production.
Currently, with respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.
The suspect was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal Entrepreneurship”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.