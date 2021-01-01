Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mozdoksky District during the operational-search activities identified and suppressed the illegal activities of the head of one of the industrial enterprises of the republic, specializing in the production of material used for the repair of roads. Income received from illegal entrepreneurship exceeded 52 million rubles.

It was established that the director of a large company with the help of specialized equipment connected to the gas consumption network, without special state permit, operated an explosive and fire-hazardous production facility.

Knowing about the need to obtain a license for this type of activity, in violation of the requirements of federal legislation, the suspect was engaged in the activities of asphalt mixture production.

Currently, with respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

The suspect was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal Entrepreneurship”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.