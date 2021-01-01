In the migration division of the MIA of Russia Administration for Surgut, 13 citizens solemnly took the oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation. The oath is a very responsible and important procedure, because it is after giving the oath and signing the document, a person becomes a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Svetlana Perunova, Chief of the Division for Public Security of the Surgut City Administration, said the welcome words.

The police told citizens about the procedure, helped to fill out documents and consulted within their competence on issues of interest for the new citizens.

It should be noted that since the beginning of 2021, more than 1,750 people have received citizenship in Surgut. According to statistics, most often documents for the acquisition of citizenship of the Russian Federation are submitted by people from Tajikistan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Moldova. On average, the procedure takes 8-9 months, with account of the period of consideration of documents for a residence permit and citizenship.