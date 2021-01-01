The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against five residents of the Kuban area aged from 30 to 67 on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendants, having created a credit consumer cooperative, in the period from May 2014 to February 2019 in the Krasnodar Territory and a neighboring region concluded agreements with shareholders on the transfer of personal savings as deposits for further obtaining increased income on them.

As a result of the unlawful activities of the credit consumer cooperative, 1,197 victims suffered a damage totaling over 870 million rubles. The members of the organized group disposed of the received funds at their discretion.

To compensate for the damage caused, the preliminary investigation authorities seized the property of the defendants and affiliated persons - expensive real estate objects and foreign made cars, for a total amount of 870 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, for three defendants the court selected a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions, for another defendant in the criminal case - in the form of remand in custody, for their accomplice - in the form of house arrest.

Currently, the investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the approved indictment was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to ten years.