“Today, accompanied by officers of the NCB of Interpol and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service Gennady Abdulmezhidov, accused of committing crimes provided for in part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was extradited to Moscow from Berlin.

According to investigators, in June 2015 in the city of Nalchik, the offender during a domestic conflict deliberately stabbed his friend, causing serious harm to his health.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the attacker. A month later, it was transferred to the Nalchiksky City Court of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic for consideration on the merits. However, the defendant repeatedly failed to appear at the court session, in connection with which in March 2016 he was put on the federal wanted list. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him in absentia.

In January 2019, the defendant was put on the international wanted list, and in July 2020 he was detained in the territory of the Federal Republic of Germany. In agreement with the German side and on the basis of a request from the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the defendant was extradited to Russian law enforcement agencies,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.