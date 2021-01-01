“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Bratskoye” of the Irkutsk Region detained a suspect of deliberate destruction of timber.

The police duty-unit received a report of a wood fire in a timber warehouse, located a few kilometers away from the village of Kharanzhino, Bratsky District. In a short period of time, the area of timber engulfed in fire increased from one to 40 thousand square meters.

During the inspection of the scene, four independent fires were found. According to preliminary estimates, the total volume of burned products exceeded 50 thousand cubic meters worth more than 25 million rubles.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 167 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the operational-search activities the Police identified the suspect and took him to the police. He turned out to be a former employee of that enterprise.

At present, a measure of restraint has been selected against the suspect in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.