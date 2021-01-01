“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Zhukovsky Urban District detained members of a group suspected of fraud.

It was preliminarily established that one of the offenders, moving in a car in intense traffic stream, purposefully found an elderly man among other drivers. Making dangerous maneuvers, he forced the pensioner to drive very close to a foreign car parked on the side of the road, in which there was another member of the group. This accomplice caught up with the elderly driver and accused him of committing a traffic accident. To give credibility to his words, the swindler with the help of sandpaper imperceptibly applied scuffs to the body of the victim's car.

He then called the third participant in the criminal scheme. The latter introduced himself to the pensioner, who was in a state of distress, as a law enforcement officer and offered to compensate the damage to the second participant in the imaginary accident on the spot. Otherwise, he threatened with removal of the driving license for leaving the scene of the accident. The scared elderly man agreed to the conditions indicated. He took 120 thousand rubles from his house and handed them over to the offender.

The investigator of the Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Zhukovsky have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

During the searches at the defendants’ places of residence, state registration plates with signs of forgery, mobile phones, SIM cards, walkie-talkies, bank cards and sandpaper were found and seized. Two vehicles allegedly used at the time of the crimes were also found.

There is reason to believe that the members of the group may be involved in the commission of similar fraudulent actions in the cities of Voskresensk, Egoryevsk, Serpukhov and Shchelkovo of the Moscow Region.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.