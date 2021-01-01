“Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region with the power support of fighters of the special purpose detachment “Grom” suppressed the activities of a clandestine drug laboratory. 11 suspects were detained.

According to available information, in October 2020, several accomplices settled in the Borsky District of the Samara Region. Through an on-line store, they purchased equipment, chemical reagents and, in an outbuilding, started producing prohibited substances, which were then sold through caches in the Orenburg and Samara regions.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the search, about 18 kilograms of the synthetic drug mephedrone, 440 containers with chemicals and liquids intended for the manufacture of drugs, as well as means of cellular communication were seized.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for nine detainees. Two more defendants are under house arrest. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.