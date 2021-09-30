Currently, there are more than 1.6 thousand citizens of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on the territory of the Russian Federation, who are studying in Russian higher educational institutions.

Considering the current situation in Afghanistan, the Russian side will provide visa support to Afghan students and cadets who are on the territory of the Russian Federation, if necessary.

Other categories of citizens of Afghanistan who cannot leave the Russian Federation, with the account of the ongoing anti-epidemiological measures, can apply, if necessary, to the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia until September 30, 2021, for the settlement of their legal status in the Russian Federation in accordance with the provisions of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 274 of April 18, 2020. The same opportunity is provided to citizens of other countries and stateless persons.

Currently, further developments of the situation are being monitored both in Afghanistan and in neighboring countries. This issue was discussed at the regular meeting of the Coordinating Council of Heads of Competent Authorities of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on Combating Illegal Migration, held on August 24.