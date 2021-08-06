The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation increased to one million five hundred thousand rubles the remuneration for assistance in the search for Aleksandr Nikolaevich Mavridi, born on 16.01.1971, who is accused of murder, extortion, illegal imprisonment, and escape from custody.

It was preliminarily established that in November 2020, A.N. Mavridi had committed a murder on the territory of the Moscow region. A crossbow was used as a crime weapon.

On August 6, 2021, the defendant escaped from the Detention Facility of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Istra of the Moscow Region. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

The police ask everyone who has any information about the whereabouts of the wanted person, to immediately contact 02, (495) 994-50-64, (495) 609-77-06.

Applicants are guaranteed confidentiality and security.