The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation increased to one million five hundred thousand rubles the remuneration for assistance in the search for Aleksandr Nikolaevich Mavridi, born on 16.01.1971, who is accused of murder, extortion, illegal imprisonment, and escape from custody.
It was preliminarily established that in November 2020, A.N. Mavridi had committed a murder on the territory of the Moscow region. A crossbow was used as a crime weapon.
On August 6, 2021, the defendant escaped from the Detention Facility of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Istra of the Moscow Region. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
The police ask everyone who has any information about the whereabouts of the wanted person, to immediately contact 02, (495) 994-50-64, (495) 609-77-06.
Applicants are guaranteed confidentiality and security.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.