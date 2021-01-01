“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region during the operational-search activities, established the identity and detained a 40-year-old native of the city of Surgut. The man is suspected of committing the murder of an 8-year-old resident of the city of Tyumen Nastya Muravyova.

The girl's body at the time of discovery on August 19 was wrapped in polyethylene and a piece of rug and placed in a cardboard box from household appliances. In the course of painstaking work, the operatives managed to find out that the appliance was transferred to a nearby furniture shop for installation in a kitchen furniture set. At the place of residence of one of the workers of the shop, law enforcement officers found a rug, a piece of which was cut off. The man living at the address has been detained.

Forensic specialists of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region established the matching of the defendant’s DNA with the samples collected on the body of the murdered girl.

Currently, police officers are carrying out operational-search measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.