“Operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), together with colleagues from the Oimyakonsky District, detained a mine employee suspected of theft and illegal trafficking in natural gold on an especially large scale.

The car, by which he native of the Trans-Baikal Territory was traveling, was stopped by officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate on the 262nd kilometer of the Kolyma federal highway. In the cabin of the car under the driver's seat, the police found two large bundles, with gold-containing concentrate inside.

According to preliminary data, the offender, working as a tunneler at a mine in one of the gold mining organizations of the Oimyakonsky District, stole gold ore from the territory of the gold deposit and hid it in a forest. After washing the precious raw material, the man packaged it in polymer bundles, planning to sell it in the neighboring region.

According to the results of the study, the preliminary cost of the stolen gold ore weighing more than a kilogram exceeded 3 million rubles.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Sub-Division for the Oimyakonsky District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses under part 4 of Article 158 and part 4 of Article 191 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.