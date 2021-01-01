“Operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the IA Department for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the City of Moscow, in cooperation with officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and the FSB of Russia Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region, detained two previously convicted residents of the capital. They are suspected of fraud committed as part of an organized group.

It was preliminarily established that in 2011 a public organization had been registered in the capital, the name of which was similar to the name of one of the state supervisory services. Violating the law, volunteer controllers hired employees who were trained in administrative law and techniques of psychological influence. They issued to recruited citizens the inspectors' certificates and orders for inspection of legal entities.

Using those documents, the offenders misled managers and sellers of trade outlets about their powers. Revealing various violations, self-appointed auditors suggested to the victims to skip drawing up an administrative protocol for a monetary remuneration.

In residential and office premises used by the alleged organizer and active participant of the criminal scheme, searches were conducted with the support of Rosgvardia fighters. Documents and items of evidentiary value for the investigation were seized.

It was established that last year the detainees staged a pet store inspection and received 7,000 rubles from a shop-assistant. A year later, the offenders again approached the victim with a proposal to buy off possible problems. She transferred a similar amount to them. But this time she reported suspicious auditors to law enforcement bodies.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Department for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the offenders. Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all episodes and accomplices in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.