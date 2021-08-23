“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order to award transport police officers who had saved a group of tourists in the Turukhansky District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

In the evening, officers of the Taimyr Line Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia patrolled the waters of the Yenisei River on a service motorboat. About 70 kilometers away from the city of Igarka, the police noticed people on the bank who were trying to attract attention. At first, the officers thought the campers were greeting them. However, they decided to proceed to the bank and find out what was happening there. It turned out that tourists were asking for help.

The police found that 10 travelers from several regions, accompanied by two representatives of the travel company, were on a water excursion to the Putoran Plateau. As a result of the failure of the motorboat engine, they found themselves in a remote area, far away from settlements in unfavorable weather conditions, with a small supply of food. Nearby, the tourists found traces of large wild animals. For two days, they were unable to call for help because of communication problems.

“When we saw the police boat, we thought a miracle occurred. Before that moment, no one sailed by, except for barges in the distance, - recalls a trip participant Vasilisa Orestova. We admire the police officers. They had quite different tasks, but when they saw that we were in danger, they firmly decided to save us. At the same time, the police behaved resolutely, professionally and delicately”.

After assessing the situation, the police decided to deliver tourists to Igarka. By that time, the weather conditions had deteriorated significantly, a squally wind had risen, and the waves on the river had increased. Police on a boat took the group to the patrol vessel. The waves again and again covered the tourist boat and by the time all the tourists were on the police motorboat, the tourist boat sank. “In the middle of the Yenisei, a wave rose, and water began pouring into our boat. We felt like the heroes of a disaster movie. Everything happened instantly, in a matter of seconds,” Vasilisa Orestova added.

“We did not have time for reflection, it was necessary to urgently organize the evacuation of people, said Inna Dumler, chief of the inquiry group of the Taimyr Line division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Tourists in a few minutes rolled-up their camp. Their actions were precise and coherent. Panic was avoided”.

Controlling the boat at night, with maximum load and strong waves, Senior Sergeant of the Internal Service Roman Verkhovetsky showed high professionalism and skills of navigation. The police patrol safely delivered the tourists to Igarka, and they were accommodated in one of the dormitories. No one needed medical assistance.

The rescued sincerely thanked the officers of the Taimyr Line Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for their timely assistance and caring attitude.

“The police showed incredible humanism and kindness towards us, they behaved correctly and politely, did not doubt their actions. We were really looking forward to this trip and wanted to see the Putoran Plateau. But I don't regret about the incident. Instead of the beauties of nature, I met the beauty of the human soul,” said Aleksandra Sadokova, a participant of the tour.

“By the decision of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, for competent and resolute actions in an extreme situation, courage and braveness, the distinguished police officers - Police Major Inna Dumler, Police Captain Anton Shvab, Police Warrant Officer Vladimir Koryakin and Senior Sergeant of the Internal Service Roman Verkhovetsky were awarded medals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For Courage in the Name of Salvation,” added Irina Volk.