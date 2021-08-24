Today, the 24th meeting of the Coordinating Council of Heads of Competent Authorities of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on Combating Illegal Migration (CSBNM) was held by video conferencing at the Crisis Response Center of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The event was attended by representatives of all the States of the Organization. On the Russian side, the delegation was headed by Chief of the MIA of Russia, Main Directorate for Migration Lieutenant General of the Police Valentina Kazakova.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the migration situation in the CSTO member states and the effectiveness of the measures taken to counter illegal migration. Participants gave a positive assessment of the measures taken by countries in the context of the ongoing covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Separately, the results of the first stage of operation “Nelegal-21” (illegal migrant-21) were summed up.

In accordance with the agenda of the event, the report of the member of the CSBNM from the Republic of Tajikistan on the situation with refugees from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, as well as the speeches of other members of the Coordination Council on this topic, were heard.

During the discussion of this issue, the participants stressed that the emerging internal political and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan carried risks for the states of the CSTO region, namely the outcome of an uncontrolled number of refugees, drug trafficking, illegal movement of arms and so on.

It is noted that the scale of movement of this category of foreign citizens to the territory of the CSTO states is difficult to assess at the moment. There is a high probability that the problem of receiving and accommodating Afghan refugees, will be faced first of all, by countries of Central Asia, in particular Tajikistan, which is a neighbor of Afghanistan. In this regard, the need to monitor the situation, regularly exchange information in order to develop management decisions was emphasized.

In accordance with the Minutes of the meeting, it was decided to continue to monitor on an ongoing basis the situation related to the movement of citizens from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in search of asylum.

Also at the event, Andrei Tkachenko, Advisor to the Department for Countering Challenges and Threats of the CSTO Secretariat, was approved as Deputy Secretary of the CSBNM.

It was decided to hold the next 25th meeting of the CSBNM in the territory of the Republic of Armenia in 2022.