In the course of a complex of operational and investigative activities, officers of the ES&CC Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Vladikavkaz together with colleagues from the prosecutor's office of the Zaterechny District revealed a fact of illegal entrepreneurship with the extraction of income on a particularly large scale.

Operatives found that a 50-year-old man, holding the position of director of a commercial company, carried out entrepreneurial activities without a license in cases where such a license was mandatory.

The competent authority granted the businessman only the permission for the retail trade in medicines. At the same time, the suspect knew that in order to carry out the wholesale delivery of medicines, it was necessary to get an authorization for pharmaceutical activities with a permitted type of services - wholesale trade in medicines for medical use, and that he, as an individual entrepreneur, did not have that license.

Nevertheless, the businessman concluded contracts for the wholesale sale and supply of medicines to state budgetary and private medical institutions of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania.

As a result of those illegal actions the company director managed to make a profit of more than 30 million rubles.

On the basis of the collected materials, the investigator of the Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal Entrepreneurship”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.