A number of media published materials with reference to a representative of a public organization, who claimed that police officers allegedly did not use information about the location of their mobile phones when searching for missing citizens.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reports that this value judgment is not true. Criminal investigation units upon receipt of a message about the disappearance of a citizen organize the receipt of information about his possible location on the basis of geolocation data of his mobile device. This work is carried out on the basis of a reasoned decision of the deputy chief of the territorial body of internal affairs - the chief of police or the deputy chief of police for operational work with mandatory notification of the court within 24 hours.

The provided by the public activist examples of conducting search activities by exclusively volunteer detachments, without the participation of police officers are also incorrect. In reality, according to established practice, in case of receipt of an appeal to search for missing citizens by voluntary search and rescue associations, their coordinator informs the territorial units of criminal investigation which immediately join the search.

On the official resources of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, reports are regularly published about successful search and rescue operations conducted in various regions by police officers in cooperation with volunteer organizations.