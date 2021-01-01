The MIA of Russia have prepared a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation, which amends the Rules for the examination of a person who drives a vehicle, for a state of alcoholic intoxication and registration of its results, sending the specified person for a medical examination for intoxication, medical examination of this person for intoxication and registration of its results.

The draft resolution was developed in order to bring paragraphs 5 and 6 of the mentioned Rules for examination, approved by the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of August 26, 2008 No. 475, in accordance with parts 2 and 4 of Article 13 of the Federal Law of June 26, 2008 No. 102-FZ “On Ensuring the Uniformity of Measurements”.

To this end, the draft resolution specifies the subjects authorized to conduct verification of technical measuring instruments used for examination of the state of alcoholic intoxication, and also provides for the need to inform the certified drivers of vehicles about the availability of information on the results of verification of these technical means in the Federal Information Fund for Ensuring the Uniformity of Measurements.

The draft decree is currently going through the processes of public discussion and independent anticorruption expert analysis on the Single Portal for posting information about the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and the results of their public discussion.