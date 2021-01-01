“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with Belarusian colleagues, detained a native of the Republic of Belarus, wanted for committing particularly serious crimes on the territory of that state more than 20 years ago.

According to available information, in 1998, the offender as part of an armed group committed ten attacks on citizens. Four victims were killed on the territory of the city of Minsk and the Vitebsk Region. When detained in 1999, the defendant provided armed resistance to law enforcement agencies and fled, after which he was put on the wanted list.

During the implementation of a set of search, technical measures and expert research, the police found that the suspect moved to Russia and changed his name. It turned out that at the moment the man lived in the city of St. Petersburg.

As a result of operational-search measures taken by officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, with the participation of colleagues from the Rosgvardia, the offender was detained and delivered to the police division for a check in order to transfer him to the initiator of the search,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.