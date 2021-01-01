“Officers of MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vladimir Region and the regional department of the FSB of Russia detained two natives of neighboring countries. They were suspected of attempted illegal manufacture and sale of synthetic drugs on a particularly large scale.

The laboratory was organized in a forest on the territory of the Aleksandrovsky District of the Vladimir Region. The site where mephedrone was made in artisanal conditions could only be reached by specially equipped vehicles. After each production cycle, the offenders hid the equipment, reagents and finished substances in different places.

To keep the criminal business unnoticed, an arsenal of technical means was used. In particular, a radio scanner that allows you to swaddle the signal of a mobile phone at several kilometers.

During the operational-search and investigative actions, laboratory equipment, more than 6.5 kg of mephedrone in varying degrees of readiness and more than 3.5 kg of precursors were found and seized. The identities of drug couriers who were preparing to organize the sale of wholesale batches of prohibited substances have been established.

The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vladimir Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.