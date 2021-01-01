Operatives of the ES&CC Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Barnaul revealed a fact of production and sale of forged documents. With a labor migrant the police found a medical certificate of negative results of a PCR test with the details of a private laboratory. During the check, the police found that its employees had not issued that certificate.

It was preliminarily established that documents with knowingly false information about the absence of the disease had been sold by two residents of the city of Barnaul. They work in a private company, which on a commercial basis assists migrants from foreign countries in obtaining documents for living and working in Russia.

Police officers seized more than a hundred filled-in certificates with signs of forgery, as well as computer equipment, printers and communication means. According to available information, the cost of the illegal service ranged from 6 to 10 thousand rubles.

Investigator of the Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for Barnaul instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Further operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the episodes of the unlawful activity are being carried out. The issue of bringing to the statutory liability not only manufacturers and sellers of knowingly forged documents, but also of all those who have used the false certificates is being considered.