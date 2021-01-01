On August 22, the MIA of Russia Division in the city of Magadan received a statement from a 49-year-old resident of the regional center that some property with a total value of more than half a million rubles had been stolen from his apartment.

On the same day, in the course of operational activities, criminal investigation officers detained, on suspicion of committing the crime, a 31-year-old resident of the village of Sokol, who had previous criminal record.

The police found out that a few days ago the offender met with the victim in a special detention facility for administratively detained citizens of the city division of internal affairs. Both men were in the facility for offences. A few days after leaving the detention center, they met by chance. The applicant invited the new acquaintance to visit him to make time together, drinking alcohol.

After some time, the host went to sleep, and when he woke up, he did not find the new friend in the apartment. Together with the guest, some property disappeared, including a watch bracelet made of white gold, a laptop, a tablet, a cell phone, 17 thousand rubles, as well as a jacket and trousers, in which he left the crime scene. The offender left his clothes to the victim. The total value of the stolen property exceeded 550 thousand rubles.

Investigators of the MIA Division instituted a criminal investigation into the fact on the grounds of a crime stipulated by paragraph “c” of part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. The maximum penalty under this article - imprisonment for up to six years. A part of the stolen property was seized by the Police.

The suspect was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation authorities sent a petition to the court for selection of a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody. The investigation is on-going.