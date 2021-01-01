“In the Moscow Region, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Sevastopol, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a citizen of one of the states of West Africa on suspicion of fraud committed on an especially large scale.

Police found that in April of this year, a 50-year-old woman living in the hero city in one of the social networks got acquainted with the offender who introduced himself as a lonely foreigner, a civil aviation pilot. Online relations developed rapidly, and after a few days of correspondence in a messenger, the new friend told the woman that he had sent her gifts from abroad - elite perfumes, jewelry of famous brands, as well as all his savings - one hundred thousand US dollars for the purchase of real estate.

The man assured that soon they would live together in their own house. In support of his words, he sent a photo of expensive gifts, but immediately wrote that for the unimpeded transfer of valuables and currency across the border, you need to pay a large duty at the customs. Allegedly, in order to settle the difficulties, the swindler persuaded the woman to make eight money transfers to the bank accounts specified by him.

Having received the money, the foreigner admitted to the resident of Sevastopol that he had deceived her because he needed money, after which the victim filed a statement with the police.

As a result of the operational-search activities the Sevastopol police identified the location of the suspect and detained him in Balashikha, Moscow Region. As it turned out, the detainee has nothing to do with the civil aviation, and in his communication with the victim used a fictitious name and a photo of another man.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leninsky District of the city of Sevastopol instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During searches at the place of residence of the suspect, tablet and laptop computers, communication facilities, bank and SIM cards, as well as other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. There is reason to believe that the detainee may be involved in a number of similar unlawful acts. In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.