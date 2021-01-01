“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region detained two insurance fraud suspects.

It was preliminarily established that in November 2020, the offenders, on behalf of third parties who were not aware of the defendants’ criminal intentions, submitted applications to insurance companies for compensation payments allegedly in connection with the death of relatives as a result of a traffic accident. To give the semblance of legitimacy to their actions, they used forged documents, also containing forged signatures of officials.

To date, the police have documented 20 facts of the suspects’ illegal activities. It turned out that in most cases they had failed to bring their intention to the end. Employees of insurance companies during internal checks established that the accidents specified in the documents had not actually happened. It should be noted, that the victims of the accident were either alive or died under other circumstances. Thus, through deception and abuse of trust, the offenders stole more than 2.3 million rubles and tried to steal more than 7 million rubles from 14 insurance companies.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime provided for in part 2 of Article 159.5 as well as part 3 of Article 30 and part 2 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained the suspects in the cities of Volgograd and Volzhsky. For one of them a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions was selected, for the second - a measure of procedural coercion in the form of an obligation to appear.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.