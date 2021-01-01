“For seven months of 2021, 55 road accidents involving citizens using individual mobility means - electric scooters - were registered in the capital. Two people were killed and 57 were injured. It is worth noting that almost 80 percent of those traffic accidents occurred at pedestrian crossings, in the courtyards of residential buildings, or in the exits from them.

The MIA of Russia reminds traffic participants, who use for movement personal mobility equipment, about the need to comply with the established rules and requirements of using protection means,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.