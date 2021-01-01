“For seven months of 2021, 55 road accidents involving citizens using individual mobility means - electric scooters - were registered in the capital. Two people were killed and 57 were injured. It is worth noting that almost 80 percent of those traffic accidents occurred at pedestrian crossings, in the courtyards of residential buildings, or in the exits from them.
The MIA of Russia reminds traffic participants, who use for movement personal mobility equipment, about the need to comply with the established rules and requirements of using protection means,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.