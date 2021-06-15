Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of June 15, 2021 No. 364 “On temporary measures to regulate the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation during the period of overcoming the consequences of the spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)” provides foreign citizens and stateless persons who have arrived in the Russian Federation before March 15, 2020 and do not have as of June 16, 2021 legal grounds for staying in the Russian Federation, with the opportunity to apply, until September 30, 2021, to the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with an application for the settlement of their legal status.

Also, from October 1, 2021, the temporary ban imposed by this Decree on the application to foreign citizens and stateless persons, who are in the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of migration legislation, of measures for forced expulsion from the Russian Federation, with the subsequent establishment of a ban on re-entry, as well as decisions on the undesirability of staying (residence) in the Russian Federation, non-authorization of entry into the Russian Federation, reduction of the period of temporary stay, ceases to be valid.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, in connection with the approaching expiration of the indicated provisions of the Decree and for the prevention of queues in migration centers and territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, recommends foreign citizens and stateless persons to apply for documents in advance, as well as to choose the time of visit during hours of lower workload - in the afternoon.