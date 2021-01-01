On August 21, the online publication Vzglyad.ru disseminated false information about the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, discrediting the work of thousands of police officers. In the publication on the circumstances of the detention of persons who had escaped from the psychoneurological dispensary in the village of Novaya Bryan, Zaigraevsky District of the Republic of Buryatia, with reference to a former employee of the internal affairs bodies, it was stated that the protection of the medical institution was carried out by officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia officially declares that this information is not true. The psychoneurological dispensary was guarded by an employee of a private security company.

The author of the article did not take any steps to double-check the information received from his interlocutor. This led to the fact that the published material contained unfounded accusations against officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and misled a wide audience.

We urge representatives of the media to responsibly approach the preparation of publications on the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and carefully double-check the information received from various sources. The press services of the territorial bodies of the Ministry are ready at any time to provide truthful and complete information about the work of the police. The press center of the department works around the clock.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will use all the methods provided for by law to protect the reputation of the department and its employees.