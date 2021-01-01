“MIA of Russia officers suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of illegal trafficking in falsified alcoholic beverages on an especially large scale.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police found a workshop where alcoholic beverages without marking were produced with the illegal use of third parties’ trademarks. 12 members of the group, residents of the cities of Togliatti and Orenburg, were detained. They confessed to the crime. There is reason to believe that the offenders may be involved in the commission of several similar crimes in the Central Federal District.

In the premises of the workshop there were two production lines, tanks for mixing liquids, glass containers, packaging, lids and labels. About 70 thousand liters of alcohol, 30 thousand liters of alcohol- containing liquid and about 25 thousand bottles of ready-to-sell falsified alcohol with logos of famous brands were found.

Currently, the investigator of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under part 6 of Article 171.1 and Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.