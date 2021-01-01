Operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, in cooperation with investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, solved a daring crime committed against the daughter of the legendary pilot Valery Chkalov.

A few months ago, the granddaughter of Olga Valerievna Chkalova applied to the police, and reported that more than 23 million rubles had been remotely stolen from the bank account of her 82-year-old grandmother.

Police found that the offenders called the elderly woman for two weeks. Introducing themselves as law enforcement officers, as well as the security services of the credit institution, they persuaded the pensioner that unknown people were trying to withdraw money from her accounts. As a result, the accomplices persuaded Olga Valerievna to transfer all her savings to an allegedly reliable insurance account, which in reality belonged to them.

On this fact, the investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted a criminal case against unknown persons on the grounds of a crime under part four of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers established that the suspects were in the Republic of Buryatia. Three accomplices were detained by operatives with the participation of the Rosgvardia in the Pribaikalsky District of Buryatia and were taken to the capital for investigative actions.

During searches at the places of residence of the suspects, money, communications, bank cards and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.