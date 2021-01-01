“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region found two pensioners who could not find the way out of the forest on their own for more than three days.

On August 19, residents of the regional center, aged 72 and 77, went to pick mushrooms near the village of Mshaga, Novgorodsky District. Around 6 p.m., they called 112 and reported that they had got lost.

A search for the elderly women was immediately organized, in which more than a hundred Novgorod police officers took part. Together with them, rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, huntsmen, volunteers of search teams and volunteers from among local residents were looking for the lost women.

Last night, a group of officers of the regional Administration consisting of police Captain Evgeny Shubkin, police Captain Aleksandr Andreev, police Junior Sergeant Yuri Dudarev, lieutenant of the internal service Oleg Vinogradov managed to find them in a wetland at a distance of 3.5 kilometers from the village of Mshaga. The women were so exhausted that they could not move independently. The police in their arms carried them out of the swamp and handed them over to officers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

Arrived medical workers examined the pensioners and, having diagnosed hypothermia and dehydration, took them to the regional hospital,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.