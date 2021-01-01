“Officers of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Rostov Region suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of a series of crimes. According to investigators, five local residents for several years committed lending fraud.

It was preliminarily established that the organizers of the criminal scheme involved third parties into it. On their behalf, banks were provided with knowingly false information about income and employment for the execution of loan agreements for the purchase of premium cars. At the same time, payments on loans were not made, expensive cars were exported abroad and sold to foreign citizens, with the fact of existing encumbrance hidden from them. The proceeds from the transaction were spent by the offenders on their own needs.

Officers of the investigative units instituted two criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under parts 2 and 3 of Article 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. For two detainees the selected measure of restraint was house arrest, the rest were on the wanted list.

At the places of residence of the citizens suspected of involvement in the activities of the group, 12 searches were conducted. Money, 6 foreign cars, car registration plates, computer equipment, documentation and other items of evidentiary value for the investigation of criminal cases were seized.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the episodes and possible participants in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.