“In the Astrakhan Region, deputy police chief of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ikryaninsky District Sergey Onishchenko saved a 12-year-old child from fire.

About three o'clock in the morning, the territorial police division received a report of a fire in a five-story dormitory in the workers' settlement of Krasnye Barrikady. Police Colonel Sergei Onishchenko, responsible representative of the leadership of the district MIA Division, and the investigative and operational group immediately went to the scene.

The police, together with officers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, began the evacuation of residents from the rooms, of which there were more than 150 in the building.

While on the street, Sergei Onishchenko heard cries for help coming from a window on the fifth floor. Since the entrance was filled with thick acrid smoke, it was impossible to reach the top floor by the staircase. Then the policeman decided to get to the room by a retractable ladder. Through the window he took the frightened girl in his arms and descended. The child was not injured.

Thanks to the competent and professional actions of the Deputy Chief of Police of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ikryaninsky District Sergey Onishchenko, the life of the child was saved, "said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.