“At the Sheremetyevo International Airport named after A.S. Pushkin, transport police with the assistance of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol detained a citizen who had arrived from Germany and was on the international wanted list.

According to available data, in October 2020, on the M-8 Moscow-Arkhangelsk highway, the man, driving a foreign car in a state of intoxication, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a VAZ-2114 car. Four people were killed in the traffic accident.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 6 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In December 2020, the alleged culprit of the accident fled from law enforcement bodies.

The detention of the defendant became possible thanks to the interaction with colleagues from Germany organized by the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol, as a result of which information was obtained about the date and time of the defendant's arrival to Russia,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.