“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Kirovsky District of the Leningrad Region, detained a group of four people. They are suspected of a series of fraudulent activities that affected residents of various regions of Russia.

According to investigators, for a year and a half, the detainees conducted their criminal business using high technologies. With the help of accomplices from one of the neighboring countries, they created at least 25 online stores that offered to buy mobile phones and accessories at prices significantly lower than the market.

The offenders ordered an active advertising campaign, which made it possible to promote the sites created by them to the top lines in the issuance of search engines and social networks. Abroad, a call center was also rented, whose employees were engaged in processing orders after customer calls to the phones of on-line stores.

In the postage by cash on delivery, customers of expensive electronics received used phones, chargers, bars of soap and other items that were not related to the goods paid for upon receipt. At the same time, due to the lack of a list of contents in the parcel, it was impossible to register a complaint on the spot.

The police preliminarily established the involvement of the detainees in 23 episodes of criminal cases instituted in various regions of the Russian Federation. According to operational information, the members of the group under the guise of orders sent at least 670 parcels worth more than 6.5 million rubles.

Searches were conducted at the places of residence of the detainees, during which documents, postal receipts, bank cards, means of communication and other items of evidentiary value were found and seized.

Currently, the police are carrying out operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all participants and episodes of the illegal activities,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.