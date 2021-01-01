“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, together with the Rosrybolovstvo, with the power support of the 2nd Operational Regiment of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, seized unmarked fish products from illegal trafficking.

During the searches conducted within the framework of the criminal case earlier instituted by the Inquiry Organization Department of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow on the grounds of a crime under part one of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the police found and seized about 400 kilograms of fragments of fish of the sturgeon family, as well as black caviar.

Especially valuable aquatic biological resources listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation were extracted, presumably, by poaching and sold in one of the markets in the western part of the capital. There were no accompanying documents for the goods.

The seized samples were sent for molecular genetic examination to the Moskovsko-Okskoye territorial administration of the Federal Agency for Fisheries.

Currently, police officers are carrying out operational-search measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.