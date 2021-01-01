“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory, in cooperation with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia, detained a group of five local residents. Depending on the criminal role of each, they are suspected of theft of arms, robbery attacks, illegal possession of ammunition, arms and drugs.

It was preliminarily established that in March, the offenders tried to seize the car and property of a resident of the Neftekumsky Urban District. They stopped the car on the road and shot at the driver several times, but he managed to escape. Then the attackers stole money belonging to him and a traumatic pistol. The arrival of police officers at the scene prevented their stealing the vehicle.

Two defendants are also suspected of stealing jewelry from a resident of Neftekumsk. In April of this year, having entered the woman's house, they used violently against her forcing the woman to give them jewelry worth about 30 million rubles.

Three detainees are charged with illegal arms trafficking. Revolvers, a pistol with a device for silent shooting, ammunition and explosives were seized from them. In addition, eight polymer bundles with methadone were found in the car of one of the offenders.

Operatives and officers of the Rosgvardia conducted about 20 searches in the places of residence of the group members. As a result, arms, ammunition, a narcotic drug, more than 700 thousand rubles, foreign currency, as well as more than 50 items of jewelry made of precious metals, which had been stolen during robbery attacks, were found and seized.

Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 162, 222, 222.1, 226 and 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, the police are carrying out operational measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all episodes of illegal activities of the defendants,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.