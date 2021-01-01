“Officers of MIA of Russia Investigative Department completed the investigation of the criminal case against five members of a criminal community. They are charged of smuggling cocaine on an especially large scale from the Republic of Ecuador for its further sale in the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the defendants purchased the narcotic from accomplices in the Republic of Ecuador and secretly transferred to the territory of Russia for the purpose of its subsequent illegal sale. The investigation established that for this purpose in January 2013 in the city of St. Petersburg, a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania Igoris Grigas created a criminal community, in which he involved his compatriots Mindaugas Koretsas and Ernestas Kazlauskas, as well as Russian citizens Georgy and Ivan Radomirov.

The criminal community consisted of separate structural units that had clearly differentiated functions. One group of members of the criminal community was engaged in shipment of prohibited goods, the other - removed the narcotic drug from specially equipped caches and the third was engaged in sales.

The accomplices in the territory of the Republic of Ecuador used two methods of concealing the drug from the customs control. Briquettes with cocaine were either hidden in the technical cavities of the container before it was loaded with goods, or placed in a container along with packed fruit.

The coordination of the actions of the community members allowed the defendants to use for smuggling batches of cocaine almost any container with commercial and commercial cargo traveling to the Russian Federation, and any sea vessel plying between Ecuadorian ports and St. Petersburg. The name of the container in which the drug was to be hidden and the name of the vessel, on which the shipment of cocaine was to be delivered, were agreed upon by the participants before the shipment of the cargo.

Depending on the method used to conceal cocaine, the organizers developed mechanisms for its extraction from the caches. The accomplices used trucks and cars for the subsequent transportation of prohibited goods.

In addition, the defendants have developed a system of ensuring secrecy and prevention of exposure of their activities by law enforcement agencies. Igoris Grigas, knowing that he was not allowed to enter the Russian Federation, specially changed his name and surname, which allowed him to illegally cross the State Border of the Russian Federation to control the illegal activities of the community.

The participants of the criminal community are charged with committing, from January 2013 to April 2019, fifteen serious and especially serious crimes in the field of drug trafficking, including 6 cases of smuggling cocaine batches with a total mass of more than 472 kg from the Republic of Ecuador to the seaport of St. Petersburg for the purpose of further sale in Russia.

The investigation also established that in the period from April to August 2013, Georgy Radomirov, through persuasion and demands, persuaded five citizens of the Russian Federation to illegally acquire, store, transport without the purpose of selling narcotic drugs with a total mass of about five kilograms, that is, on an especially large scale.

During the preliminary investigation, more than 230 witnesses were interviewed, more than 50 searches and 150 examinations were conducted, including trasological, portrait, radio engineering, computer and technical, fingerprinting, handwriting, technical and forensic, phototechnical, chemical, comparative, as well as examination of markings of vehicles, fibers and fibrous materials.

Since 2013, officers of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, with the participation of operative officers of the FSB of Russia, the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, the Federal Customs Service of Russia and the Border Department of the FSB of Russia in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, have carried out investigative actions and operational-search measures aimed at identifying persons involved in the above crimes and their whereabouts for the purpose of subsequent detention. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the defendants.

The investigator of the Administration for the Investigation of Organized Criminal Activity of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia charged the leaders and members of the criminal community with committing the incriminated crimes.

With the indictment approved by the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, the criminal case, consisting of 270 volumes, was sent to court for consideration on the merits.

In relation to other participants in illegal activities, the investigation continues,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.