Two local residents made a statement to the duty unit of the police decision for the Primorsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk about the theft of property. The owner of the car service center explained to the police that power tools had disappeared from the garage, and a local resident reported the loss of the car left there for repair. The total amount of the damage exceeded 650 thousand rubles.

Police officers who arrived at the indicated address inspected the scene, interviewed possible eyewitnesses, studied the CCTV footage and made an orientation for the vehicle search, which was circulated to all the duty-crews.

As a result of the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect. Law enforcement officers detained the 32-year-old local resident on one of the streets of the Hero-city and took him to the Police Division for further investigation.

It was established that the offender, working in that car service, knew where the keys to the victim's car were kept. The man, having stolen expensive tools, left in the client's car to take a ride around the city. The man sold the stolen property and disposed of the proceeds at his discretion.

Police seized the vehicle, power tools and returned them to the rightful owners.

Currently, the Investigation unit of the Police of the Primorsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk have instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of crimes under parts 2 and 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detained man.