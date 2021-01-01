An employee of one of the local car dealerships made a statement of fraud to the Tobolsk police. The man said that the salon had been visited by a young man who said that he wanted to buy a car. The client looked at several models, asked the manager in detail about the technical features of the car and said that he had decided on the choice, and asked to give him the bank details to pay for the vehicle.

A few days later, he returned and stated that he had transferred the necessary amount to the specified account and handed over the payment order confirming his words. Employees of the car dealership, not suspecting fraud, issued the necessary documents and gave the “buyer” the keys, after which he left in the new car. It soon became clear that the money was not received to the account of the company. The material damage amounted to about 850 thousand rubles.

After the receiving of this message, the operational duty-officer immediately transferred the orientation to the external police crews, and the offender was detained by the traffic police. During a conversation with the investigator, the suspect, born in 1999, confessed to the crime and said that he had forged the payment order, using as examples the samples found on the Internet. He planned to keep the car for himself and was sure that the police would not be able to expose him.

A criminal investigation has been instituted into the fact on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The vehicle has now been seized and returned to its rightful owners. The investigation is on-going.