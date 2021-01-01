In the city of Ryazan, Officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control together with colleagues from the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region and the MIA of Russia Division for the Moskovsky District of the city of Ryazan suppressed the activities of a foreign citizen suspected of supplying and distributing wholesale batches of heroin through caches.

In the city of Ryazan, operatives with the power support of fighters of the special purpose detachment “Grom” of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region detained a man in respect of whom there was information that he had repeatedly visited the regional center in order to “place” drugs in caches. The offender turned to be a 24-year-old citizen of one of the countries of Central Asia, living in Moscow. During a personal search, in the hand luggage of the migrant, the police found a large package in which there were more than a hundred “bundles” with heroin ready for placement to caches. According to the result of the examination, the man brought to Ryazan 575 grams of that drug.

In relation to the drug courier, the investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the offense stipulated by part 3 of Art. 30, paragraph “d” of part 4 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court granted the investigator's request and chose for the defendant a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody.

During the investigation and operational support of the criminal case, the police learned that in the Moscow Region there was a cache with a wholesale batch of heroin intended for delivery to Ryazan. Law enforcers went to the city of Lyubertsy, found and extracted from the ground a bundle with the drug weighing 1 kilogram 668 grams. The investigator of the investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Art. 30, part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In total, during the operational-search and investigative actions, police officers prevented the spread of 2 kilograms of 243 grams of the deadly potion.

The criminal investigations is continued. All links of the chain supplying heroin to the region are being established.