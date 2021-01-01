“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption suppressed the production and sale of counterfeit motor oils.

It was preliminarily established that the manufacture and storage of falsified products was carried out in factory premises rented by offenders in the city of Taldom, Moscow Region. Motor oils under brands of well-known world manufacturers were sold to wholesale buyers in various regions of the country.

Police officers, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, carried out operational-search measures. Production lines for the manufacture and bottling of counterfeit oil, equipment for packaging and loading goods and 55 tons of finished products were seized. Labels of various manufacturers, raw materials, documents and draft records of evidentiary value for the criminal case were also found.

Based on the collected materials, the investigator of the Investigative Department of the of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative district of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 180 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result, copyright holders suffered a damage in an amount of over 8 million rubles.

Currently, operative investigative steps are continued aimed at the establishment and detention of persons involved in the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.