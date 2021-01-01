“Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Urban District of Pavlovsky Posad, detained two residents of the Moscow Region and a native of one of the neighboring countries suspected of drug trafficking.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders had bought the necessary ingredients for the synthesis of mephedrone. Then in the village of Mekhleskhoz in a private house owned by one of the defendants, they organized a laboratory for the production of narcotic drugs.

During the inspection of the house and outbuildings, the police seized plastic containers and barrels with a liquid mixture, a bag with a light-colored substance, about 300 canisters and bottles with chemical reagents. Three homemade mixers and other equipment were also found.

According to the results of the study of the contents of two barrels, it was established that the seized liquid contains a narcotic drug – mephedrone with a total mass of more than 23 kilograms in dry form.

Investigators of the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Pavlovo-Posadsky” instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.