“Operatives of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory in a remote mountainous area liquidated a warehouse of alcoholic beverages on the territory of the Lazarevsky District.

During the inspection of the premises, the police seized 25 tons of alcohol-containing liquid, which was stored in tetrapackets, as well as in canisters and plastic barrels of various volumes. In addition, empty containers, dyes and flavors were found, which were intended for the production of wine.

The finished products were intended for sale through private outlets of the resort city.

A criminal case was instituted against the owner of the premises – a 40-year-old local resident – on the features of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The seized goods have been sent for forensic analysis. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.