Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region, visited the Sosenskaya Boarding School for Students with Disabilities in the city of Sosensky, Kozelsky District, Kaluga Region.

For several years, representatives of the MIA of Russia GAES&CC have been patronizing orphanages and social and rehabilitation centers for minors, providing all possible assistance to pedagogical teams in solving legal, social and other problems of keeping orphans, minors left without parental care or finding themselves in a difficult life situation.

This year, the police went to the Sosenskaya boarding school not only to check its readiness for the new school year, but also to bring gifts to the children. Pupils will enter the educational process with new modern appliances, kitchen equipment and stationery.

Together with the director of the school Natalia Chervyakova, the issues that are most relevant for the institution today have been discussed, and difficulties arising in everyday activities have been revealed. Special attention was paid to ensuring fire safety, the readiness of production units to receive children, as well as the state of the street and road network near the educational institution. In a matter of days, the school will open its doors to a large number of children, and there should not be a single factor that can lead to danger to its pupils.

The police wished all employees of the institution success and expressed gratitude for their work. The director of the boarding school also thanked the guests and expressed hope for a meeting in the new academic year, which, as before, was promising to be interesting and intense.

Officers of the MIA of Russia GAES&CC urge all citizens to also pay attention to the needs of children left without parental care. They need the attention of each of us.