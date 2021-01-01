“Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region, together with colleagues from the Kamchatka and Primorsky Territories, the Republic of Udmurtia and the Moscow Region, suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of selling drugs on the territory of Sakhalin and other constituent entities of Russia.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders organized the sale of narcotic drugs in the shadow segment of the Internet and distributed the duties among themselves. The group included curators, carriers, cache-fillers and distributors. Communication between them was organized through a messenger using data encryption methods.

In April of this year, one of the members of the group had to transport about two kilograms of mephedrone from Izhevsk to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. He hid the drugs in filters for water purification. Upon arrival at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport, the man was detained by police officers, and the prohibited substances were seized. In addition, the suspect left about 500 grams of drugs in Izhevsk, and also organized caches in Vladivostok.

Investigators found out that two more accomplices in the illegal activities planned to withdraw the seized mephedrone from the caches in the forest near the village of Novotroitskoye, Anivsky Urban District of the Sakhalin Region. Their duties included obtaining large batches of drugs, their packaging and placement to new caches. The defendants were caught by the police when they were leaving the forest belt, where caches had been arranged. At the detention, the suspects actively resisted. One of them hit the operative, and then fired a shot in his direction from a deactivated pistol. Thanks to the professionalism of the police, the offenders were immobilized and detained.

In the car of the defendants, several hundred bundles with narcotic drugs were found. In the cabin and trunk of the foreign car there were dozens of packages and a metal case with powdery and crystalline substances ready for sale.

Subsequently, police officers detained four more members of the group. Investigators instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the suspects.

In total, more than 10 kilograms of synthetic drugs, the retail value of which at black market prices exceeded 60 million rubles, were seized from illegal trafficking.

The investigative bodies are conducting a check into the fact of attack on a police officer performing his official duties. Based on its results a procedural decision will be made,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.