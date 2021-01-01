“Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, in cooperation with operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department and their colleagues from the North-Eastern and Western administrative districts of the capital, detained members of an organized group suspected of stealing pensioners' funds.

It was established that the offenders developed a scheme for stealing money of elderly citizens based on the principle of a financial pyramid. Located in one of the business centers, they called the victims and invited them to join an investment consumer cooperative. The accomplices also promised to help people in returning the money they had invested in microfinance organizations. In fact, the money of gullible depositors was stolen.

According to the preliminary data, the inflicted damage exceeded 50 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained three alleged organizers of the illegal activities and 10 accomplices.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under part 4 of Art.159 of the Russian Criminal Code combined into one proceeding.

During searches at the places of residence and office premises of the suspects, mobile phones were seized, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case.

Four detainees are currently taken to custody. With respect to nine defendants a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.